The attempted murder of an ex-Russian spy in Salisbury has shocked the country. If there are links to the Russian state, what will happen to its relations with the UK? Plus, we dissect Philip Hammond's speech on financial services after Brexit. Presented by Sebastian Payne. With Gideon Rachman, David Bond, Jonathan Ford and Laura Hughes of the Financial Times. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Joshua Oliver.