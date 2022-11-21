FT Tech Champions 2022 - the top 10

You can enable subtitles (captions) in the video player

Last year, when we asked FT readers to name companies applying science to the biggest business challenges, one theme dominated - Covid. But this year, the challenges have multiplied. Russia's war on Ukraine has resulted in an energy crisis, more climate worries, and broken supply chains.

So, for the Tech Champions of 2022 our judges have had to pick winners in 10 categories. Here, then, are our champion companies. Kayrros Satellite Imagery Analysis has helped avoid wildfires and check CO2 levels. But this year it was able to monitor energy sector activity after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and spot leaks from the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

With heavy sanctions imposed on Moscow after the invasion banks have had to stick to tough new rules and ComplyAdvantage's sanctions tracking tech helps them make the right calls. As supply chains came under more strain and the Ukraine conflict raised the risk of cyber warfare, the value of Risk Ledger's platform became clear, showing organisations how well-protected their suppliers are.

Energy security and stable supply grids are now priorities across Europe. So ev.energy's vehicle charging software meets two challenges in one, making it cheaper to top up a Tesla and turning thousands of car batteries into storage assets. In fact, the value of alternative energy sources has never been clearer than it is today, which makes HiiRoc's ability to produce low-cost, zero-emission hydrogen to industrial scale a potential game changer.

And the same could be said of Coolbrook's ingenious RotoDynamic Heater, which makes it possible to achieve the extreme heat needed in chemical and steelmaking processes using only renewable energy.

Worries over energy and the economy have only added to the physical and mental health pressures created by the Covid lockdowns and isolation. So technology is being applied here too. Oxehealth has found a way to monitor patients remotely via infrared detectors and alert nurses to those in need of help.

Tech can bring people together, too, for experiences they love. And the extended reality software developed by Disguise can let everyone enjoy fully-immersive concerts and events.

And whatever your preferred look in real life, it can be made more sustainable by a UK start-up called Satatland, which not only makes the latest fashions in recyclable materials, but also rents the clothes out as an alternative to buy and dispose.

All businesses, though, need the finance to develop tech. And Stenn has found a way to trade credit available to the smallest of businesses in over 70 countries. Read about these and all the shortlisted companies at ft.com/tech-champions.