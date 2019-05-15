Interview

Listen: National numeracy day - women and maths

In honour of National Numeracy Day we're looking at why so many women say they're less confident with numbers than men - and why this is a myth we're keen to bust. Bobby Seagull, the FT columnist and possibly Britain's most famous maths teacher joins presenter Claer Barrett to crunch the numbers. Next up Mike Ellicock, chief executive of the National Numeracy charity on the latest numbers quiz. And finally the founder of Boring Money draws some parallels between an aversion to maths and a lack of confidence to invest.