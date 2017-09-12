Markets

Melt-up before melt-down?

Roger Blitz, the FT's currencies correspondent, and Luca Paolini, chief strategist at Pictet, discuss how the US 'misery index' (unemployment rate + inflation) has fallen below 6 per cent for the first time since 1998, suggesting we are one to two years away from a major peak

Produced by Alessia Giustiniano, edited by Petros Gioumpasis, filmed by Rod Fitzgerald.