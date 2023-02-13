News in-depth News in-depth

Recycling the world’s hard drive waste | FT Rethink

Shredding hard drives may be a sure-fire way to prevent data leaks from discarded devices, but, as the FT’s TMT correspondent Anna Gross reports, it can create significant amounts of waste and squander rare metals. Wiping software can be used to delete information, but why are companies reluctant to do it?

Presented by Anna Gross. Produced by Alpha Grid.