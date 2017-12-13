James Politi on his interview with the Italian prime minister

The reawakening of Europe in 2017 after the double shock of Brexit and Trump in 2016 won't last forever. That was the warning from Paolo Gentiloni, Italy's prime minister, in an interview with the FT just a few hours ago here in central Rome, in Palazzo Chigi. Paolo Gentiloni has been in office for a year on the dot. And he says that Europe cannot relax at this juncture.

He says more progress needs to be made on convergence in the eurozone and also on migration policy, where Italy is championing a reform of the Dublin asylum rules. On Brexit, Mr Gentiloni said that the second phase of talks after the divorce deal that was recently struck will be more complicated than the first. He says it's up to the UK now to really outline how ambitious it wants to be in the new commercial relationship.