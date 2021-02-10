News in-depth Covid-19 vaccines

India, Covid-19 and vaccine politics

As well as inoculating its population, India hopes it can boost its soft power by sharing its Covid-19 vaccines with the developing world. The FT's Stephanie Findlay reports from the world's largest vaccine manufacturing centre in Pune

Filmed by Ratan Gaikwad. Produced by Tom Griggs and Jyotsna Singh. Graphics by Russell Birkett. Additional footage by Reuters.