LIV Golf is shaking up the sport | FT Scoreboard

The genteel world of golf is in a state of open warfare. This year, LIV Golf moved to shake up the sport by taking on the golf establishment. Backed by $2bn from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, LIV launched a series of new tournaments to compete with the PGA Tour and its European cousin.

LIV's chief executive, former world champion Greg Norman, known as the shark, said golf was too stuck in its ways and needed a revolution. Fewer holes, a condensed schedule, and new team events would help win the battle for eyeballs.

All that Saudi money has been put to work luring some of the biggest names in golf such as Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and Bryson DeChambeau with packages that reportedly run into the hundreds of millions of dollars. The PGA Tour responded by kicking them out of its competitions.

LIV's hostile takeover of golf, part of Saudi Arabia's wider soft-power push, has not been smooth. Media coverage has been dominated by questions about human rights and oil money. Two of LIV's eight contests took place at courses owned by former US president Donald Trump. It has yet to sign up sponsors or broadcasters.

And the golf establishment is fighting back. The PGA Tour has upped its prize money while Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are launching a new event, where star players compete on a golf simulator designed to blunt interest in LIV and attract a younger audience to a sport with an ageing fan base.

The next phase of the fight is taking place inside the justice system. LIV and some of its players sued to overturn the PGA ban while the tour itself is now subject to an antitrust probe by US authorities. The old guard and the new challenger will keep taking swings at each other, both on the green and in the courtroom.