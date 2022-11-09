News in-depth Sport

LIV Golf is shaking up the sport | FT Scoreboard

This year, as the FT's Josh Noble reports, LIV Golf took on the golf establishment. Backed by $2bn from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, LIV launched a series of new tournaments to compete with the PGA Tour and its European cousin. It’s captured some star names, but the PGA is fighting back

