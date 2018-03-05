Italian voters deal blow to political establishment

If Europe thought that it kept the populists at bay, it has been proven very wrong by the Italian election. The outcome was a hung parliament, but it's a hung parliament in which anti-establishment parties, such as the Five Star Movement and the Northern League, posted strong gains on the back of economic disenchantment and fears about migration. The result is likely to be a series of painstaking negotiations over the coming weeks over the formation of a new coalition government.

These will be shepherded by Sergio Mattarella, the president of the republic. His dilemma is whether to offer a chance to form a government to Mr Salvini, the leader of the Northern League, or Luigi Di Maio, the head of Five Star. The other question is, could they get together in a sort of sovereignist alliance opposed to Brussels, which would certainly rattle the Italian political establishment, but also the European political landscape, just as it's trying to revamp itself after Brexit.