A dumbfounding dollar decline

2018 has so far seen the dollar fall - but why? Rising Treasury yields, strong US growth and a Federal Reserve all set to raise rates three times this year should be giving the greenback some impetus, but the opposite is happening. Adam Cole of Royal Bank of Canada Capital Markets admits it is hard to understand, but tells Roger Blitz why it may be happening, and looks ahead to next week's keenly-anticipated European Central Bank meeting