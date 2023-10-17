News in-depth Metaverse

Tumbleweed in the metaverse | FT Tech

Facebook was so keen on the concept that its CEO Mark Zuckerberg renamed the company Meta. But as the FT’s Hannah Murphy explains, early investor interest has faded. Apple’s recently released mixed reality headset also seems to have dented investor enthusiasm in the metaverse. So, just where is the virtual world heading?

Produced by Alpha Grid