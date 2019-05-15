Explainer US-China trade dispute

Charts That Count: US-China trade war and the role of intellectual property

One of the arguments for tougher US action against China in the trade war is that Chinese manufacturers are stealing US intellectual property to make cheaper products. But with more of its own innovation China is also paying more in intellectual property receipts, as the FT's Brooke Fox explains.

Written and presented by Brooke Fox. Produced by Gregory Bobillot. Filmed and edited by Donell Newkirk.