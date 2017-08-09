US-North Korea anxiety

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson sought to cool an escalating crisis with North Korea on Wednesday, claiming Americans should "sleep well at night." but the rhetoric of the past few days has raised the spectre of nuclear war.

They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen. He has been very threatening, beyond a normal statement. And as I said, they will be met with fire fury and frankly, power, the likes of which this world has never seen before.

When US President Donald Trump warned Pyongyang it would face "fire and fury" like the world has never seen, it invoked echoes of Harry Truman, the US president, who in 1945 said Japan could expect "a rain of ruin from the air the like of which has never been seen on this earth."

By then, he'd already dropped an atomic bomb. Three days later he dropped a second. Today the US Is struggling to find a way to contain the isolated, autocratic country's accelerating nuclear programme.

UN economic sanctions and what Mr. Tillerson is calling "peaceful pressure" have so far done little to stem its ambition to target the US with a nuclear missile. China and Russia say the US should halt its regional military exercises, and North Korea its launch programme, and head for talks.

The US backs a diplomatic solution but it says it refuses to recognise North Korea as a nuclear power. North Korea shows little sign of giving up just yet. And the risk of a preemptive strike is growing.

Katrina Mansen, Financial Times, Washington.