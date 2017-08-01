Markets

Can UK afford to finance its debt?

The prospect for gilts is going to be a vital question for the UK government as it goes about the process of exiting the EU. Can the government continue to afford to finance its debt, and will UK investors get the kinds of returns that they're used to? Christopher Peel, the chief investment officer at Tavistock talks to the FT's Kate Allen about why he has a negative outlook on gilts.

Filmed and produced by Petros Gioumpasis