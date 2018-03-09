Donald Trump set to meet Kim Jong Un in landmark summit

Good evening. Today, I had the privilege of briefing President Trump on my recent visit to Pyongyang, North Korea. I'd like to thank President Trump, the vice-president, and his wonderful national security team. I explained to President Trump that his leadership and his maximum pressure policy, together with international solidarity, brought us to this juncture. I expressed President Moon Jae-in's personal gratitude for President Trump's leadership.

I told President Trump that now meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un he is committed to denuclearisation. Kim pledged that North Korea will refrain from any further nuclear tests. He understands that the routine joint military exercises between the Republic of Korea and the United States must continue, and he expressed his eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible.

President Trump appreciated the briefing and said he would meet Kim Jong Un by May to achieve permanent denuclearisation. Along with President Trump, we are optimistic about continuing a diplomatic process to test the possibility of a peaceful resolution.