Work & Careers

How to make the most of a lunchtime workout

Studies suggest that breaking up a work day with exercise can improve productivity but working out on company time can still be hard to justify. The FT's Daniel Garrahan looks at the most time-efficient ways to train, from circuits with Olympic champion rower Helen Glover, to running clubs and high intensity interval training.

Written, edited and produced by Daniel Garrahan. Filmed by Petros Gioumpasis and Daniel Garrahan. Graphics by Kari-Ruth Pedersen