Listen: A stock picking competition, dealing with post-christmas debt and collecting coins

This week's bumper podcast offers listeners the chance to compete against the FT investment experts. Plus FT Money editor Claer Barrett talks to a man who quit his corporate job and took a huge change of career direction. Also on the show is Lindsay Cook, the FT's Money Mentor, on zero per cent credit card deals. And finally, as the Royal Mint launches a new range of collectible coins, we ask if they are ever a good investment.