Former PLA officer says China is restraining Russia over use of nuclear weapons

Former senior colonel in China's People's Liberation Army Zhou Bo talks to the FT's global China editor James Kynge about Beijing's leverage with Moscow, how China's influence can prevent the use of nuclear weapons in Europe and why it wants a strong relationship with Europe even in the face of increased competition with the US.

Produced by Tom Griggs, filmed by Petros Gioumpasis