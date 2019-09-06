Explainer Life & Arts

The ultimate escape: a pilgrimage to Europe's highest hotel

Italy's Capanna Margherita sits among the clouds almost three vertical miles above sea level - but has a bar, restaurant, beds for 70 and even a small library. The FT Travel Editor Tom Robbins makes the long journey to a remarkable hotel

Shot by Damiano Levati. Produced by AlphaGrid and Natalie Whittle. Edited by Oliver McGuirk