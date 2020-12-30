FT World video World

How the world could change in 2021

FT journalists make their predictions for the coming year. Chief foreign affairs commentator Gideon Rachman, Asia editor Jamil Anderlini, global business columnist Rana Foroohar, Latin America editor Michael Stott and Africa Editor David Pilling, give their views on the pandemic, US-China relations, key upcoming elections, and Brexit

Produced, filmed and edited by Joe Sinclair; additional filming by Tom Griggs and Ben Marino; footage from Reuters and Getty