Q&A

Coronavirus: the future after furlough

Next week the UK government begins winding down its furlough scheme. As this happens, is your company ready to welcome employees back, or will it be looking to make staff cuts? In this live Q&A with the FT's personal finance editor Claer Barrett and Craig Beaumont, chief of external affairs at the Federation of Small Businesses, we answer your questions about the uncertain future for the UK’s 5.8m small companies.