Scoreboard

The business of Formula 1: inside McLaren HQ | FT Scoreboard

F1 is undergoing a kind of revolution, with new rules, new tech, new teams, and new fans - boosted by the Netflix show Drive to Survive. Ahead of the first race of the season in Bahrain, the FT goes behind the scenes at the McLaren Technology Centre, where the team is competing to get their cars back to the front of the grid

Produced, filmed and edited by Joe Sinclair; reported and presented by Samuel Agini; filmed by Petros Gioumpasis, graphics by Russell Birkett; additional footage from McLaren Racing, Getty, Reuters