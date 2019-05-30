Interview

Listen: Barbie turns 60 - but how big is her pension?

Barbie has had more than 200 careers over the past 60 years, including an astronaut, news anchor, fashion model and pop star. But what financial challenges does she face as she heads towards the Barbie Retirement Dream Home? Presenter Claer Barrett talks to Moira O'Neill of Interactive Investor and Michael Martin of Seven Investment Management, plus they debate common problems with inheritance tax and how to avoid a holiday rip-off.