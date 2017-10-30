Who is winning the geopolitics of trade

[MUSIC PLAYING]

These are uncertain times for global trade, and Donald Trump is only partly to blame. Even before he pulled the US out of the Trans Pacific Partnership and froze negotiations with the EU, the system was both under assault and looking creaky. World leaders created the World Trade organisation in 1995 as a referee for global commerce, but its rules haven't really been updated since.

The Doha Round of trade negotiations launched after the 9/11 terrorist attacks were supposed to do that, but they died in 2008. That matters for two reasons. First, current rules are just too complex for business. A plethora of bilateral deals struck by countries in recent decades has turned the global trading system into what economist Jagdish Bhagwati calls a noodle bowl. The TPP and other regional and sectoral deals were supposed to help turn that into a simpler dish of ravioli.

The other reason is China and geopolitics. Since China joined the WTO in 2001, it has grown into the world's largest trading nation, but it benefits from still being treated like a much smaller player. With the US having pulled out of the TPP, China is betting on an alternative. It's called the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership or RCEP. That deal includes 10 southeast Asian countries plus six bigger economies, including Australia, Japan, South Korea, and India.

President Trump, meanwhile, wants to strike even more bilateral trade deals and to add to the noodle bowl. That, he argues, would better serve US interests.

I'd rather make individual deals with individual countries. We will do much better.

But Mr. Trump's approach also means the US will be playing a smaller role in reshaping trade just as China wants a larger one. Trade has always been about commerce and geopolitics, and right now, China is winning the geopolitics.

[MUSIC PLAYING]