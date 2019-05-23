Listen: Wealth managers, switching pension providers and where Britain's wealthy live

How are the UK's wealth managers are tackling market turbulence? Presenter James Pickford, deputy FT Money editor, talks to Alice Ross about how the private banking industry is reacting the the changing needs of its clients. Plus - we delves into the reasons why some customers are waiting months to have their investments moved from one pension provider to another. And finally, where do Britain's wealthy live?