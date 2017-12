Listen - Unibail buys Westfield

The shift to internet shopping has hit traditional malls hard and sparked a wave of consolidation in the retail property market. In the latest development, Unibail-Rodamco, Europe’s largest property company has acquired Australia's Westfield. Daniel Thomas discusses how the big mall operators are adapting to the online challenge with the FT's Aimee Williams, Arash Massoudi and Miles Johnson