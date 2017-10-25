Trump under Republican siege

People want to see tax cuts. They want to see major reductions in their taxes and they want to see tax reform. And that's what we're doing.

I'm announcing today that my service in the Senate will conclude at the end of my term in early January, 2019. We're not here simply to mark time. Sustained incumbency is certainly not the point of seeking office. And there are times when we must risk our careers in favour of our principles. Now is such a time.

The plans are in place. The train's on the tracks. Were rolling down the track. And the whole point of getting tax reform done--

If there's anything that unifies Republicans, it's tax reform. We've been looking for the opportunity do this literally for years.

The people of this country want tax cuts. They want lower taxes. We're the highest taxed nation in the world.