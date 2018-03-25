Brexit

Brexit countdown, Egypt election, H&M woes

Josh de la Mare previews the big stories the FT is watching in the week ahead, including the start of the one-year countdown to Brexit day in 2019, the Egypt election which will see its president return to power, attempts by the EU and Turkey to improve relations, and results from H&M showing the fashion retailer’s problems.

Filmed by Rod Fitzgerald and Petros Gioumpasis. Produced by Josh de la Mare.