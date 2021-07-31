News in-depth Environment

Can plant-based milk beat conventional dairy?

Plant-based milk makers are whipping up billions in investment and trade with new products coming to market and more buyers turning to non-dairy alternatives. But as the FT’s Judith Evans reports, plant-based milks have some way go to match the popularity, nutrients and earnings of traditional cow’s milk, which continues to cream the largest profits. Visit the Food Revolution hub for more videos: https://channels.ft.com/en/foodrevolution/