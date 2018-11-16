Retirement

FT Next Act: when restaurants are too loud

Unpalatably noisy restaurants. Why is it that a meal out often comes with an unwanted side order of very loud noise? Plus why the over 60s are joining 'Generation Rent', and ahead of the festive season, we ask what's your favourite Christmas song?

Presenter - Claer Barrett, Next Act editor, with Alexander Gilmour, FT food & drink editor, Lindsay Cook, FT money mentor columnist, Jan Dalley, FT arts editor