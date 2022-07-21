Markets

Fighting financial exclusion in the Gypsy and Traveller community

Gypsies and Travellers in Britain are already marginalised, but face further problems when it comes to obtaining home and car insurance, or even a banking access. The FT takes a rare inside look at the Traveller community to see how it is fighting to overcome financial exclusion and what the problem says about our financial institutions and society more generally

Produced, directed and filmed by Petros Gioumpasis. Reporting by Robert Wright. Additional footage by Reuters and Getty Images