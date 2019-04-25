Interview

Listen: Merryn Somerset Webb on the rise of ESG investments

Are you investments taking on a green tinge? As climate change protests stop the traffic in London, interest in ethical investing is accelerating fast. FT columnist Merryn Somerset Webb welcomes greater interest from fund managers, but warns it needs to be more than "greenwash" to be effective. Plus Money Mentor Lindsay Cook dissects the problem debts of the wealthy, and as US markets hit a fresh record high. Artemis fund manager Simon Edelsten warns investors about the dangers of hubris.