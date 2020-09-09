Covid-19: How Brazil's Bolsonaro has gained in popularity

You can enable subtitles (captions) in the video player

Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro is hailing it a full recovery. After contracting coronavirus, Mr Bolsonaro is back in the limelight and some say benefiting politically from the disease. The former army captain has repeatedly downplayed the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic, often joined in rallies without wearing a mask. He called the disease a sniffle, even as Brazil's outbreak became the worst in the world outside the US.

He has also sidelined medical experts, replaced them with military personnel, and pushed back against lockdowns imposed by governors and mayors. Following in the footsteps of his political soulmate, US President Donald Trump, Bolsonaro has also said he was taking the antimalarial drug, hydroxychloroquine, a controversial treatment for Covid-19. And he lost two health ministers partly because of his touting of the drug.

After quarantining for a couple of weeks, Jair Bolsonaro is back at work here at the Presidential Palace. Assuming he truly recovered from the virus, he may emerge politically stronger from the pandemic. His approval ratings remain at roughly 30 per cent and they're already showing signs of improvement. With these numbers, history suggests he would be able to fend off efforts to eject him from office by impeachment procedures.

I think there's two benefits, the first is that his quick recovery strengthens the claim that the pandemic is actually not that bad. And secondly, I think it also creates an image of strength and an image of Bolsonaro as a superhuman messiah, which is also his second name, and which, you know, particularly among his hardcore supporters, is something that I think comes across as positive.

Brazil's deaths are high by global standards, but adjusted for the size of its 211 million population, they are so far below those of neighbours Peru and Bolivia, which follow the European model of locking down quickly.

We have too many deaths to consider anything good about all of this epidemic. I think we are living the most dramatic momentum of my generation. We never - we never suffered too much and seeing people dying without, I would say, necessity to die. Despite of all this chaotic organisation, the lack of a central co-ordination of the epidemic, as you know, that we have been dealing with since the very beginning, the virus will be endemic.

The virus is not going to disappear. We know this. This is the reason why we knew we need vaccines. We desperately need vaccines.

Much has to go wrong for Bolsonaro. Brazil's coronavirus deaths may surge again to intolerable levels. People close to him may succumb to the virus and the economic hardship from the pandemic could be worse than expected. For now at least, his big political gamble seems to be paying off.