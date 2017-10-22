The Week Ahead

Amazon earnings, ECB meeting

The FT's Vanessa Kortekaas highlights the key stories to watch for in the coming week, including earnings reports from Amazon, Microsoft and other tech companies, an ECB meeting and Kenya's planned re-run of its presidential election.

Produced by Vanessa Kortekaas. Filmed by Rod Fitzgerald. Additional filming by Lenny Ruvaga. Still images by Getty and Reuters.