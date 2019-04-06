Interview

Listen: May’s offer to work with Corbyn and Brexit is delayed again

The prime minister concluded a long Cabinet debate this week by deciding to work with the Labour Party, thus annoying many Tories. Will they broker a cross party deal? Or is it all politics? Plus we discuss Theresa May’s latest request to delay Brexit, whether the EU will insist on a longer extension and whether a second referendum is becoming more likely. Presented by Sebastian Payne with Alex Barker, Robert Shirmsley, Miranda Green and Henry Mance.