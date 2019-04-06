Interview UK companies

Listen: May’s offer to work with Corbyn and Brexit is delayed again

The prime minister concluded a long Cabinet debate this week by deciding to work with the Labour Party, thus annoying many Tories. Will they broker a cross party deal? Or is it all politics? Plus we discuss Theresa May’s latest request to delay Brexit, whether the EU will insist on a longer extension and whether a second referendum is becoming more likely. Presented by Sebastian Payne with Alex Barker, Robert Shirmsley, Miranda Green and Henry Mance.

Presented by Sebastian Payne. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Elliott Kime.