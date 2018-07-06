Life & Arts

Millennials v Generation X: the great FT thrift-off

Who can save the most money in a week, while having the most fun - Generation X or a Millennial? FT Money's Claer Barrett and Kate Beioley go head-to-head in the great FT thrift-off.

Produced by Daniel Garrahan. Filmed by Daniel Garrahan, James Sandy, Kate Beioley and Claer Barrett