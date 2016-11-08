How is the US presidential election affecting you? You tell us

To US citizens and those watching from around the world, the choice between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump is not just political — it feels uncharacteristically personal. According to a recent survey from the American Psychological Association, 52 per cent of American adults reported that this election is a “a very or somewhat significant” source of stress in their lives.

Whether you are voting today or simply observing, how is this election affecting you? How are you feeling? Who do you hope will win? Share your thoughts and stories here. This page will serve as a hub for your reactions through election day. We will be updating it regularly with top comments from around FT.com.