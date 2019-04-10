The new age of TV From the world-conquering ‘Game of Thrones’ to China, India and beyond — welcome to television’s global age © Paul Garland Where next for National Geographic? A new future for the TV operation after its acquisition by Disney Thursday, 11 April, 2019 The art of knowing when to stop As James Cracknell hunts past glories, ‘Fleabag’ creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge quits while she’s ahead Thursday, 11 April, 2019 The race to make the next ‘Game of Thrones’ As the fantasy phenomenon reaches its conclusion, broadcasters bid to create TV’s new blockbuster Thursday, 11 April, 2019 Can Amazon and Netflix succeed in India? The streaming giants are investing in the continent’s television — creating gritty dramas with global appeal Thursday, 11 April, 2019 How to dress a television icon From small-screen stars to global style plates, the most powerful characters have a costume to match Thursday, 11 April, 2019 ‘Chernobyl’ star Emily Watson: ‘TV was very much the poor relation’ The British actress on her new HBO series and why the small screen offers the best parts Thursday, 11 April, 2019