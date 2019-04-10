The new age of TV

From the world-conquering ‘Game of Thrones’ to China, India and beyond — welcome to television’s global age

© Paul Garland
Where next for National Geographic?

A new future for the TV operation after its acquisition by Disney

The art of knowing when to stop

As James Cracknell hunts past glories, ‘Fleabag’ creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge quits while she’s ahead

The race to make the next ‘Game of Thrones’

As the fantasy phenomenon reaches its conclusion, broadcasters bid to create TV’s new blockbuster

Can Amazon and Netflix succeed in India?

The streaming giants are investing in the continent’s television — creating gritty dramas with global appeal

How to dress a television icon

From small-screen stars to global style plates, the most powerful characters have a costume to match

‘Chernobyl’ star Emily Watson: ‘TV was very much the poor relation’

The British actress on her new HBO series and why the small screen offers the best parts