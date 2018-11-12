Special Report

FT Transform

A new Financial Times series exploring the way technology is changing industry and society

Big banks respond to the fintech threat

Acquisitions, partnerships and ‘digital attacker’ approach are among the defences

new
China faces peer-to-peer lending scandals dilemma

Authorities fear that not compensating financial victims risks social unrest

new
Canada’s blockchain experiment hits regulation hurdle

The legal side, rather than technology, proves the problem for central bank pilot

new
Fintechs reap reward from behaving more like banks

Platforms once out to change ‘the entire system’ move away from ‘tech’ — and risk

new
Arizona sandbox gives fintechs a path to the US

Fragmented US rules landscape has put off many early-stage companies

new
Banks find a use for blockchain: cross border payments

The JPMorgan-led Interbank Information Network is starting to work at scale

new

More from this Special Report

China’s Alipay agrees €200m Uefa sponsorship deal

Jack Ma’s payments platform steps up drive to build global brand

Nutmeg goes from robo to human

Wealth manager introduces financial advisers to give clients phone support

Banks race to make money on trade finance platforms

Blockchain promises big returns for $16tn industry but revenues remain elusive

Banks complete first syndicated loan on blockchain

The technology can slash transaction times in the $4.6tn-a-year market

India’s fintech champion knocked by aide’s arrest

Vijay Shekhar Sharma has built Paytm into a $10bn digital payments pioneer

The fintech ‘genius’ accused in $165m fraud

SEC says WB21’s ‘solution’ was designed to disguise clients’ identities

Banks jump on to the fintech bandwagon

Data sharing between financial institutions and tech companies puts consumers at risk

Kenya digital bond offers lesson for Africa fintech

Mobile bond provides insight into how to reduce dependence on foreign investment

Auditors grapple with crypto and blockchain

Big firms respond to new products but there is a lack of consensus on rules

Former UBS bankers to set up regulated crypto-bank

SEBA aims to have banking licence in Switzerland by mid-2019

What next for cryptocurrencies after bubble bursts?

Bitcoin, the original and most valuable crypto, has plummeted from $19,000 to $6,000-$8,000