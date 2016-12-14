Add this topic to your myFT Digest for news straight to your inbox
Many citizens are becoming frustrated by Riyadh’s response to the crude slump
Move will put pressure on UK to follow suit amid concerns about rising civilian casualties
The runners-up — from Arm Holdings to Trump, the audacious dealmaker has no plans to slow down
Brent surges in Asia after 2-year slump in crude price forces unlikely co-operation
Foreign secretary’s supporters claim May is engaged in effort to undermine potential rival
Verdict in espionage trial raises tension with arch-rival Tehran
Kingdom sought views on likely market reaction should deal fail
More than 2 years of sub-$50 oil hit the economy and threatened diversification plans
The cartel cannot enforce this pact . The oil price will probably soon fall back
Market-moving deal comes as Riyadh struggles to break out of a deep fiscal deficit
Oil cartel’s de facto leader presses Iran and Iraq to accept larger share of cuts
The kingdom’s approach is risky and potentially an act of serious self-harm
Cartel needs to cut in excess of 1m barrels a day to meet target of 32.5m b/d set in September
Moves to clear path to MSCI index inclusion could trigger windfall
Oil kingdom says gathering pointless when cartel has not yet reached a deal
