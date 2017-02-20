Add this topic to your myFT Digest for news straight to your inbox
You select the topic, we deliver the news.
Sample the FT’s top stories for a week
Invalid email
By signing up you confirm that you have read and agree to the terms and conditions, cookie policy and privacy policy.
Diplomat known for combative approach to defending his country’s foreign policies
UN says crisis could spread to regions covering 5.5m people
Sanction follows missile test and assassination of ruler’s brother
German foreign minister says US played active role in talks to end conflict
Families struggle to survive after rains fail for third consecutive year
Ramallah accuses Trump administration of discrimination on basis of national identity
International condemnation of move seen as opening way for annexation of West Bank
Bill allows taking of private Palestinian land despite being dubbed ‘annexation’
Move set to intensify country’s attempt to secure disputed Western Sahara
Full transcript of UK prime minister’s speech to Republican gathering
The Kremlin’s moves on Syria are about seeking superpower parity with the US
Assault on Gao military facility aimed at derailing UN-sponsored peace drive
Lavrov launches effort to initiate contacts and test response from Trump administration
Poor rains forecast for nation that is struggling to recover from last year’s drought
It is time to reassert our values of decent treatment for all
Move intended as reward for Khartoum for co-operating on counter-terrorism
Legacy of military rule and minority division damp euphoria of transition to democracy
Security issues biggest concern as Greek and Turkish Cypriot presidents meet in Geneva
US secretary of state launches harsh public rebuke of Netanyahu over settlements
Netanyahu’s government describes resolution as ‘ganging up’ on the country
Netanyahu-May meeting cancelled as diplomatic backlash escalates
The same global insight. Faster than ever before on all your devices.
View tips
View tips
International Edition