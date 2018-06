FT Money “Thrift Off” competition (“FT Competition”)

1.By entering into the FT Competition, Participants agree to these terms and conditions and acknowledge that failure to comply with them may result in disqualification. The FT Competition shall be void where prohibited by local law. All national and local laws and regulations shall apply. These terms and conditions include all instructions of how to take part in the FT Competition.

2. The FT Competition is open to participants in the UK only. Participants must be over 18 years of age. Employees and immediate family members of employees of The Financial Times Limited (“FT”) and its associated companies, professional advisers, advertising and promotional agencies are not eligible to take part in the FT Competition.

3.To enter the FT Competition, simply email your money saving tip to money@ft.com before the deadline of Monday 25 June. Up to 10 entries per email are permitted.

4. The winning prize (“Prize”) consists of a pair of tickets to the FT Weekend Festival on Saturday September 8 2018. No cash alternative will be offered. The winning tip, and others that the Judges deem to worthy of note, will be published in the FT, on FT.com and in its various social media channels. The winner will be notified by email no later than Tuesday 3 July 2018.

5. The winner will be chosen by a panel of FT judges chaired by Claer Barrett, FT Money editor, including an independent judge. The judging criteria will include the originality, practicality, and applicability of the tip to the greatest number of consumers.

6. By submitting an entry, a participant warrants to the FT that its entry is original, does not infringe copyright or any other intellectual property right and does not defame or invade the privacy rights of any third party, or infringe any other legal rights, regulations or laws.

7. The winning entrant hereby grants the FT all necessary and relevant licences and permissions in relation to the publication of his/her entries in the FT publications detailed above and elsewhere at FT’s discretion.

8. The decision of the judges is final and no correspondence will be entered into. The Prize is non-transferable.

9. The winner may be required to complete and return an eligibility form stating their age and residency details.

10.By entering the FT Competition, the winner agrees to take part in any publicity relating to the FT Competition by FT if invited to do so without further compensation.

11. FT reserves the right to cancel or amend these Terms and Conditions or change the Prize (to one of equivalent value) as required by the circumstances. There is no cash alternative.

12. FT cannot accept responsibility for or liability arising from Participants taking part in the FT Competition or for taking up the Prize. FT accepts no responsibility or liability for the Prize being amended by FT. To the fullest extent permissible by law, FT excludes liability for all loss, damage or claim arising as a result of the Participant’s entry into the FT Competition or use of the Prize.

13. These terms and conditions shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Disputes arising in connection with this FT Competition shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.

14. The Promoter is The Financial Times Ltd, Number One Southwark Bridge, London, SE1 9HL.