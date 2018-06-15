Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help!

How can you have the most fun for the least money? This is the question that FT Money writers Claer Barrett and Kate Beioley will be attempting to answer during a week-long “Thrift Off”, as they compete to find the most ingenious ways of living it up on a budget.

If you’re an advocate of supper clubs, clothes swishing parties, finding free events, special offers or other ways to have fun in London for less, little or no money, we want to hear from you. Alternatively, you might want to tell us how you save money on your everyday activities to make sure there’s something left in the budget for life’s luxuries.

Send in your suggestions to money@ft.com, with the best tips to be published in a forthcoming article as part of the FT’s Millennial Moment series. The reader who sends in the best tip will win a pair of tickets worth £190 to the FT Weekend Festival at Hampstead Heath, London, on September 8.

“Millennials are constantly being lectured about the need to save money, but nobody wants to stay in every night eating beans on toast and being in a permanent state of self-denial,” says Claer Barrett, FT Money Editor.

“With the help of FT readers, we hope to prove that by being thrifty, it is possible to have fun and save money at the same time.”

Kate Beioley added: ““No money shouldn’t mean no mirth. And I’m certain I can take on Claer without clearing out my piggy bank.”