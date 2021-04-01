The new workplace

As lockdowns begin to ease, businesses and employees are now rethinking how and where we work. This series explores how ‘office life’ is evolving
From Tokyo to Bordeaux — the future of work takes shape

Lockdown easing will revive big cities but cheaper places are already wooing flexible workers

Are there enough hours in the day for hybrid work?

Organisations that make the most of how workers use their time will come out winners

How to make flexible jobs work

It is time for managers to look beyond the crisis and develop long-term strategies to support staff

How the pandemic will change the City office

Many companies plan to downsize headquarters and push through a permanent shift to hybrid working models

Nationwide to allow all office-based employees to ‘work anywhere’

Chief of UK mortgage lender plans to work remotely 1 or 2 days a week to set example

‘Hybrid’ working calls for patience and ingenuity

Employers must develop staff skills fit for the shifting future of work

More from this Series

Call to make remote working UK default to help levelling-up

Demos think-tank finds majority against returning full time to office, creating potential route to local regeneration

Employers aim for hybrid working after Covid-19 pandemic

Companies anticipate workers permanently splitting time between home and office

Do young people really need the office?

It sometimes seems during the pandemic that the idea of the workplace has become invested with magical powers

Make the most of the right to choose where to work

Smart businesses will reconfigure jobs to get the best mix of in-office and remote skills

Future of work: how managers are harnessing employees’ hidden skills 

Some businesses are applying the lessons of lockdown to introduce new ways of organising and overseeing work