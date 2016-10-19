Lionel Barber, Editor, Financial Times:



In a unique experiment, we are asking our readers to join the thinkers and commentators at the FT to brainstorm meaningful ideas and solutions for the future of Britain. The project will focus on four big questions that face the UK in future negotiations. We will share many of your submissions, and publish the best as full op-eds. Authors of the winning op-eds will be invited to discuss their ideas at a live public event in January in London.