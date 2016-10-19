Lionel Barber, Editor, Financial Times:

In a unique experiment, we are asking our readers to join politicians, academics and FT commentators to brainstorm ideas and solutions for the future of Britain outside the EU. The project will focus on four big questions that face the UK in future Brexit negotiations. We will share many of your ideas, and publish the best. Authors of the winning pieces will be invited to discuss them at a live public event in January in London.