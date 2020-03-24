Would you like some of our coverage with key information on the coronavirus for free each day? Subscribe to the “Financial Times” Telegram channel. We will send you a maximum of three stories every weekday.

I already have a Telegram. How do I join the FT channel?

Search for “Financial Times” and click “join”.



I don’t use Telegram. What do I need to do?

1. Click this link on your phone to create a new account.



2. Search for “Financial Times” and click “join”.



You need to download the app to your phone, and then follow the instructions. There are versions for all the main systems - iPhone, Android and Windows.



Can I stop the service?



Yes, tap the “info” icon on top of your channel screen and click on “delete and exit”.



What about my phone number?



The FT maintains the highest standards of data protection. We will use your phone number for the purposes of administering the Telegram channel and to inform you if we set up a separate Telegram channel about a different topic that you may wish to join. Please also refer to the FT’s terms and conditions.



I’m an FT subscriber already - should I sign up?



If you are an FT subscriber, you can of course read as much of our journalism as you would like. The Telegram channel will simply alert you to a great story that you might not otherwise have seen.



Will I have to pay anything, or will you send marketing messages?



No. We might send in the channel an extra message if we set up a separate Telegram channel about a specific topic, in case you want to join that channel too, but we won’t use the details you provide here to send messages about other FT products or offers.