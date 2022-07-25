Last year, the Covid pandemic accelerated the use of new technologies across every business sector — as companies rushed to find ways to serve their customers, and deploy their staff, safely.

But, in 2022, as health restrictions lift, technology needs to be applied to a new set of commercial challenges: managing supply chain and inflationary pressures linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; coping with logistical and staffing problems caused by Covid and Brexit; and trying to reduce climate risks by hitting green targets.

Do you know of companies that have been rising to these challenges? If so, please nominate them for the Financial Times’s “Tech Champions of 2022” project.

In conjunction with Workday, we aim to showcase UK and European businesses, and other organisations, that are using technology to adapt to new risks and opportunities.

Nominate a Tech Champion Click this link to our online entry form. It takes less than a minute to fill in. Multiple nominations are permitted.

Last year’s Tech Champions project focused on businesses making a pivot in the pandemic but, this year, we seek examples of innovation that can help overcome the latest problems posed by geopolitical and economic conditions.

FT journalists will also contribute to the process, research the entries, and help to draw up a shortlist.

A panel of judges will then study the companies nominated and select the best examples from different sectors, naming them “Tech Champions of 2022”. We invite entries from the following sectors:

Sector categories Banking & Payments Markets & Financial Services Shipping & Transport Manufacturing Professional Services Retail Hospitality IT & Cybersecurity Media Healthcare

Those companies and organisations selected as “Tech Champions of 2022” will be showcased online and in a magazine in November.

Accompanying articles will profile them and their senior management — and examine their approach to innovation, their perseverance, and their technical ingenuity.

There is no limit on entries — readers may make multiple nominations, across all of the sectors. The closing date for entries is September 2, 2022.