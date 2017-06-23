FT Series

Summer books 2017

From the populist revolt to Arundhati Roy’s return, FT writers and guests select their books of the year so far

Summer books of 2017: Economics

Martin Wolf selects his mid-year reads

Summer books of 2017: Fiction

Rebecca Rose selects her mid-year reads

Summer books of 2017: Fiction in translation

Angel Gurría-Quintana selects his mid-year reads

Summer books of 2017: History

Tony Barber selects his mid-year reads

Summer books of 2017: critics’ picks

FT writers and guests select their must-read titles

Video: The FT on what to read this summer

FT writers select their summer reads

Summer books of 2017: Politics

Gideon Rachman selects his mid-year reads

Summer books of 2017: Science

Clive Cookson selects his mid-year reads

Summer books of 2017: Art and photography

Jackie Wullschlager selects her mid-year reads

Summer books of 2017: Business

Andrew Hill selects his mid-year reads

Summer books of 2017: Architecture and design

Edwin Heathcote selects his mid-year reads

Summer books of 2017: Film

Danny Leigh selects his mid-year reads

Summer books of 2017: Crime

Barry Forshaw selects his mid-year reads

Summer books of 2017: Sport

Simon Kuper selects his mid-year reads

Summer books of 2017: Travel

Tom Robbins selects his mid-year reads

Summer books of 2017: Food

Tim Hayward selects his mid-year reads

Summer books of 2017: Gardens

Jane Owen selects her mid-year reads

Summer books of 2017: Pop

Ludovic Hunter-Tilney selects his mid-year reads

Summer books of 2017: Classical music

Richard Fairman selects his mid-year reads

Summer books of 2017: Poetry

Maria Crawford selects her mid-year reads

Summer books of 2017: Literary non-fiction

Carl Wilkinson selects his mid-year reads

Summer books of 2017: Science fiction and fantasy

James Lovegrove selects his mid-year reads

Summer books of 2017: Children’s books

James Lovegrove selects his mid-year reads

Summer books of 2017: Picture books

James Lovegrove selects his mid-year reads

Summer books of 2017: Young adult

Suzi Feay selects her mid-year reads

Summer books of 2017: new titles by FT writers

Recent books by Matthew Engel, Edward Luce and Anne-Marie Slaughter

Summer books of 2017: readers’ picks

We asked FT readers which recent titles they would recommend. Here’s a selection of their answers