Youth Employment

To tackle youth unemployment we have to create the right kinds of jobs in the right places, through investments that are both economically and socially profitable

A crowded global jobs market is braced for 1bn more workers

Anti-poverty targets will be missed unless future generations can find work

Populist rhetoric increases pressure on overseas aid

Development spending is in the spotlight in the US and Europe

Joblessness is an ‘existential threat’ to Kenya’s future

Many degree-level graduates lack the skills employers require

Germany’s apprenticeship scheme success may be hard to replicate

Other countries look to copy a training model that keeps jobless rates low for the young

Comment: Job insecurity is a fact of life for young people

The nature of work is changing continuously, affecting people in both rich and poor countries

Casual contracts keep Spaniards looking for permanent work

Only a minority enjoy the benefits and security of long-term employment

More from this Special Report

The ‘long, hard slog’ to reduce entrenched inequality

New training schemes in the UK aim to remedy decades of prejudice

UK employers prepare for apprenticeship levy

Businesses say it is too soon to know how successful the measures will be

Egypt’s nascent tech scene offers hope to a generation

The country needs the right conditions for the sector to grow

Youth unemployment bucks India’s rapid growth

Nation’s ‘demographic dividend’ will only be a boon if there are enough jobs