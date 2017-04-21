Youth Employment
We have to create the right kinds of jobs in the right places, through investments that are both economically and socially profitable
Anti-poverty targets will be missed unless future generations can find work
Development spending is in the spotlight in the US and Europe
Many degree-level graduates lack the skills employers require
Other countries look to copy a training model that keeps jobless rates low for the young
The nature of work is changing continuously, affecting people in both rich and poor countries
Only a minority enjoy the benefits and security of long-term employment
New training schemes in the UK aim to remedy decades of prejudice
Businesses say it is too soon to know how successful the measures will be
The country needs the right conditions for the sector to grow
Nation’s ‘demographic dividend’ will only be a boon if there are enough jobs