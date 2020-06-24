Special Report Working From Home The pandemic is changing the way leaders interact with their workforce, how different teams work together and the core technology that makes it all possible — what other shifts are on the horizon? © Getty Images Arms-length managers must channel inner coachSupport and trust will help empower home workers to do their best work autonomouslynew Will work fork into pre- and post-pandemic eras?FT readers share their thoughts on whether workplaces will ever return to normalnew